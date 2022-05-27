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Food crisis being engineered by the Deep State
Data Dumper
Data Dumper
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275 views • May 27, 2022
The New American, May 24, 2022

Catastrophic food shortages and even famine are being engineered by the Deep State in a bid to centralize control over the food supply and ultimately the population of the planet, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Key globalist Deep State operatives such as Henry "New World Order" Kissinger have flirted with the idea of food shortages as a population-control weapon for generations. The goals are clear. And now, thanks to deliberate policy decisions taken by Deep State-controlled governments and organizations, a true food crisis of global proportions is emerging. Newman also provides ideas on how to deal with the coming threat--before it's too late. You will want to share this one with your friends and family!

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