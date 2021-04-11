Reiner Fuellmich Is Suing The WHO For 'Crimes Against Humanity' - 02/04/2021

A few months ago, Reiner Fuellmich told me about his plans to take the WHO (and other players) to court for “crimes against humanity”.He is one of the most powerful lawyers in Europe, and is currently preparing the largest class action lawsuit in history, otherwise known as “Nuremberg 2.0”.Reiner joined me last night for an update on how things are going.Here’s the takeaway.We’re in an invisible war for our sovereignty.Rich and powerful people are using biowarfare to control us.Lockdowns, masks, social distancing, etc, have nothing to do with a virus.COVID-19 - if it even exists - is as mild as flu.Flawed PCR tests are the foundation of this fake pandemic.The vaccine should be avoided.Stop complying as much as possible.Tell others to stop complying as much as possible.Ignore the mainstream media.Don’t give up.Reiner is an amazing man.He will be remembered - for all the right reasons - in history books in the future.