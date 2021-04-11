© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reiner Fuellmich Is Suing The WHO For 'Crimes Against Humanity' - 02/04/2021
Follow
4
Share
Report
530 views • April 11, 2021
A few months ago, Reiner Fuellmich told me about his plans to take the WHO (and other players) to court for “crimes against humanity”.
He is one of the most powerful lawyers in Europe, and is currently preparing the largest class action lawsuit in history, otherwise known as “Nuremberg 2.0”.
Reiner joined me last night for an update on how things are going.
Here’s the takeaway.
We’re in an invisible war for our sovereignty.
Rich and powerful people are using biowarfare to control us.
Lockdowns, masks, social distancing, etc, have nothing to do with a virus.
COVID-19 - if it even exists - is as mild as flu.
Flawed PCR tests are the foundation of this fake pandemic.
The vaccine should be avoided.
Stop complying as much as possible.
Tell others to stop complying as much as possible.
Ignore the mainstream media.
Don’t give up.
Reiner is an amazing man.
https://jermwarfare.com/blog/reiner-fuellmich-who
He will be remembered - for all the right reasons - in history books in the future.
He is one of the most powerful lawyers in Europe, and is currently preparing the largest class action lawsuit in history, otherwise known as “Nuremberg 2.0”.
Reiner joined me last night for an update on how things are going.
Here’s the takeaway.
We’re in an invisible war for our sovereignty.
Rich and powerful people are using biowarfare to control us.
Lockdowns, masks, social distancing, etc, have nothing to do with a virus.
COVID-19 - if it even exists - is as mild as flu.
Flawed PCR tests are the foundation of this fake pandemic.
The vaccine should be avoided.
Stop complying as much as possible.
Tell others to stop complying as much as possible.
Ignore the mainstream media.
Don’t give up.
Reiner is an amazing man.
https://jermwarfare.com/blog/reiner-fuellmich-who
He will be remembered - for all the right reasons - in history books in the future.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.