BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gaza War: Hidden Warmongers Revealed
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
162 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • 7 months ago

Over 40,000 dead in the Gaza war and no end in sight? What is the reason for this? Are there forces in the background who keep fuelling this conflict? Who is behind Benjamin Netanyahu? Who controls Hamas? What is the role of the influential Chabad Lubavitch movement? Did you know that this war was predicted and planned centuries ago? In this program, Kla.TV reveals previously hidden connections and warmongers in the background. Share this program with as many people as you can – especially today, on World Peace Day – so that the incitement of the peoples against each other may finally come to an end.

Keywords
genocidesatanismwarfareantisemitism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy