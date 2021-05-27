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By Pharmacia Were All Nations Deceived
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64 views • May 27, 2021
Transhumanism equals part man part machine equals hybrid abomination
Jesus died so that all of mankind could have everlasting life, but Jesus did not die for machines. Transhumnanism makes you unredeemable. You will lose your likeness to God. You'll no longer be in His image.
Jesus died so that all of mankind could have everlasting life, but Jesus did not die for machines. Transhumnanism makes you unredeemable. You will lose your likeness to God. You'll no longer be in His image.
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