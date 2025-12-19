Health Entrepreneurs & Activists Need Each Other - Meet next month in Pittsburgh

With Doug Benns, cofounder & senior advisor, Patient First Coalition

Despite COVID’S awakening many Americans to the toxins in our air, food, water, land, and medicine - you know, the aggravators of the real epidemic of chronic disease - Republicans continue to struggle to free patients from the pHARMa-hospital-insurance cartel.

Sadly, most of us remain frozen in confusion about how to stay healthy, save money, and improve quality in the healthcare market. The MAGA entrepreneurs behind the MAHA-adjacent Patient First Coalition understand that success in market reform requires the marrying of these two cohorts: activists with entrepreneurs…

…Freedom Hub’s co-founders Frohman and Jeff Kanter have exhibited and presented at both of the coalition’s first two events, with Jeff actually help Mr. Benns organize them. Doug will preview this week their next conference, January 26-28 in Pittsburgh. Register to learn how to attend, exhibit, present or sponsor, or even compete in the shark tanks with investors who’ve grown to love this special niche offered by the coalition.

Not only does the coalition raise money for startups and facilitate networking and education via their incredible gatherings, but also they lobby profound legislative causes such as eliminating Medicaid for Millionaires and enabling “Lou’s Law” - a project to guarantee natural health coverage in government’s health plans of Medicare and Medicaid.