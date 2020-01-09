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Making BoHo Beads
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22 views • January 09, 2020
Hi everyone!! .. This video was made back in February of 2019. Please join me as I make some BoHo Beads from recycled items. These were inspired by Secret Soto (link below) .. Thank's for watching!
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Secret Soto - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HdxgJryLduY
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You can also find me here -
* My Etsy - https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/CraftsFromMyDungeon
* YouTube - http://www.youtube.com/c/CraftsFromTheDungeon
* BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ky8ipU2Ub84p
* LBRY - https://lbry.tv/@CraftsFrom-TheDungeon:2
* email - [email protected]
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Secret Soto - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HdxgJryLduY
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
You can also find me here -
* My Etsy - https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/CraftsFromMyDungeon
* YouTube - http://www.youtube.com/c/CraftsFromTheDungeon
* BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ky8ipU2Ub84p
* LBRY - https://lbry.tv/@CraftsFrom-TheDungeon:2
* email - [email protected]
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