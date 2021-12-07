X22 REPORT - What Advantages Might Exist When You Know The Other Sides Playbook?

X22 REPORT Ep. 2645b - Dec 6, 2021

What Advantages Might Exist When You Know The Other Sides Playbook?



What advantages might exist when you know the other sides playbook? How do you expose the [DS]/Big Pharma and remove the pandemic at the same time. How do you expose election fraud, treason and crimes against humanity and then return if there is a pandemic, what must the patriots do, remove the pandemic? The [DS] is panicking they are realizing that the people are no longer controlled by their narrative and the people are talking amongst themselves. Time is ticking down, the [DS] knows this, time to take everything to the next level and create FF. Countermeasures in place.



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