They are Summoning Alien UFO/UAP Craft
Freed From Evil
Freed From Evil
95 followers
105 views • 3 months ago

The Bible says that in the last days there would be all sorts of lying signs and wonders in preparation for the Lawless one, the Beast, man of Perdition according to 2 Thessalonians 2:9. Today we are seeing all sorts of crazy unexplained phenomenon in our skies. Whitleblower Jacob Barber recently revealed that a UAP had a strange emotional/physical and spiritual affect on him allowing for an entity to enter into him which he claims to still have dwelling within him today. UFOlogist Dr. Steven Greer is the main character going around from talk show to talk show getting everyone excited about, "more exposure" to come about the UAP's or UFO's. What agenda do these folks have? Either knowingly or unknowingly they are promoting evil. They are condoning using "psychic abilities" to contact "entities", which the Bible strictly forbids. God is not being petty, he's trying to protect us because he knows that these entities are up to no good. The Bible assures us however, to "look up for our redemption draweth nigh", (Luke 21:28) but not from a spaceship, but from the Lord Jesus Christ himself who will be accompanied by his holy angels and the saints when he returns again.

Keywords
biblealiensufospaceprophecydemonsdronesce5disclosuresteven greerrevelationpsychicremote viewerproject stargateuappsonics
