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The Great Dictator Speech - Charlie Chaplin - El gran Dictador
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124 views • September 29, 2021
Palabras de la película el Gran Dictador
La misión es aceptar y querer a todos los que nos rodean y no ser parte del sistema que separa y crea odio entre nosotros.
Words from the movie The great dictator
Our mission is to grow and accept everybody out there, including the bad guys, they do not know they are doing wrong and their souls are confused but eventually one day they will wake up too.
La misión es aceptar y querer a todos los que nos rodean y no ser parte del sistema que separa y crea odio entre nosotros.
Words from the movie The great dictator
Our mission is to grow and accept everybody out there, including the bad guys, they do not know they are doing wrong and their souls are confused but eventually one day they will wake up too.
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