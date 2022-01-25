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Cannabis Tech: WM Technology (NASDAQ: MAPS)
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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10 views • January 25, 2022
Summary:
E-commerce & Future of Retail
Compliance in cannabis
Safe Banking's impact
Revenue model & exciting new markets
M&A activity
SPAC / IPO (NASDAQ: MAPS)
Cannabis stocks & Federal legalization
Stock Buybacks
Crystal Ball Predictions

WM Technology (NASDAQ: MAPS) signature consumer-facing platform, provides consumers with information regarding cannabis products, including online ordering, local retailer and brand listings, product discovery, and consumer education on cannabis and its history, uses, and legal status.

MAPS was founded in 2008 with a strong belief in the power of cannabis and the importance of enabling safe, legal access to consumers worldwide. Since then, MAPS has worked tirelessly to be more than just the most comprehensive platform for consumers.
Given MAPS strong global footprint, deep relationships with participants at all layers of the supply chain, and understanding of the policy landscape at the federal, state, and local levels, WM Technology is positioned to continue its role as a technology provider serving the cannabis economy.

Episode 872 The #TalkingHedge Interviews Arden Lee & Chris Beals of WM Technology...
https://youtu.be/clP2CbOOYgw
Keywords
investmentcannabis stockscannabis datadata analytics
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