Walk Like an Egyptian The Bangles

"Walk Like an Egyptian" is a song recorded by the American band the Bangles. It was released in 1986 as the third single from the album Different Light. It was the band's first number one single, being certified gold by the RIAA, and became Billboard's number-one song of 1987.

Liam Sternberg claims he was inspired to create the song while on a ferry crossing the English Channel. When the vessel hit choppy water, passengers stepped carefully and moved their arms awkwardly while struggling to maintain their balance, and that reminded Sternberg of the depiction of human figures in ancient Egyptian tomb paintings. He wrote the words "Walk like an Egyptian" in a notebook. Later, Sternberg looked back in the notebook, and composing the melody with a guitar, he put together an up-tempo song with lyrics about Egyptian hieroglyphs, the Nile River, crocodiles, desert sand, bazaars and hookah pipes and then segued into modern scenes of blond waitresses, school kids and police officers.

Sternberg finished a demo version by January 1984 with singer Marti Jones. He offered it to Toni Basil, who turned it down. Lene Lovich recorded the first version of the song, but it went unreleased when she decided to take a break from music to raise her family. David Kahne from Peer Southern Publishing was the producer of Different Light; he received a copy of the demo and liked it, especially Jones's "offhand quality".

Kahne took the song to the Bangles, who agreed to record it. He had each member of the group sing the lyrics to determine who would sing each verse; Vicki Peterson, Michael Steele, and Susanna Hoffs sang lead vocals in the final version on the first, second, and third verses, respectively. Kahne disliked Debbi Peterson's leads, so she was relegated to backing vocals, which angered her and caused tension within the group. The situation was exacerbated by the use of a drum machine in place of her drumming, further diminishing her role in the song.[5] She can be seen playing the tambourine during their 1986 performance on The Old Grey Whistle Test.[6] The whistling in the song was played by a machine.

"Walk Like an Egyptian" was one of the songs which were claimed to have been banned by Clear Channel following the September 11, 2001 attacks. It was also included in a "list of records to be avoided" drawn up by the BBC during the Gulf War.

Walk Like an Egyptian

The Bangles

All the old paintings on the tomb

They do the sand dance, don't you know

If they move too quick (oh way oh)

They're falling down like a domino

All the bazaar men by the Nile

They got the money on a bet

Gold crocodiles (oh way oh)

They snap their teeth on your cigarette

Foreign types with the hookah pipes say

Way oh way oh, way oh way oh

Walk like an Egyptian

The blonde waitresses take their trays

They spin around and they cross the floor

They've got the moves (oh way oh)

You drop your drink

Then they bring you more

All the school kids so sick of books

They like the punk and the metal band

When the buzzer rings (oh way oh)

They're walking like an Egyptian

All the kids in the marketplace say

Way oh way oh, way oh way oh

Walk like an Egyptian

Slide your feet up the street

Bend your back

Shift your arm, then you pull it back

Life is hard you know (oh way oh)

So strike a pose on a Cadillac

If you wanna find all the cops

They're hanging out in the donut shop

They sing and dance (oh way oh)

They spin the clubs, cruise down the block

All the Japanese with their yen

The party boys call the Kremlin

And the Chinese know (oh way oh)

They walk the line like Egyptian

All the cops in the donut shop say

Way oh way oh, way oh way oh

Walk like an Egyptian

Walk like an Egyptian

Written by: Liam Hillard Sternberg