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"Fed Sez" Their Unconstitutional Educratic Overreaches Backed By P3s
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The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me to expose the latest round of "Fed sez" as they use the perverted LGBTQI+ agenda to attack the rights of parents in the name of parental rights. You don't want to miss this one, and it outs a few "conservatives" who are performing in this dog and pony show to not only strip you of your rights, but quite possibly your children.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/fed-sez-their-unconstitutional-educratic-overreaches-backed-by-p3s-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/fed-sez-their-unconstitutional-educratic-overreaches-backed-by-p3s-video/
Join our main chat on Discord: https://discord.gg/5YKACb46xJ
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
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https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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