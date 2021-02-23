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Cannabis Extraction According to Embark Health
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47 views • February 23, 2021
A leader in cannabis extraction, Embark Health employs proven scientific approaches to unleash the full potential of the cannabis plant.
Embark is an extraction producer servicing the Canadian and Global medical and recreational markets. Providing cannabinoids and terpenes of the highest quality and consistency, while achieving significant production volumes.
It's Embark's mandate to pursue the best production processes throughout our product innovation and development, manufacturing and take to market lifecycles. The result: exceptional commercial and consumer extraction products.
Their approach is to work with growers and suppliers of exceptional quality. Their extraction process involves the removal of undesirable compounds, while preserving the active terpenes and cannabinoids of the original plant.
Embark’s state of the art facility will be able to provide superior purity and exceptional quality with the following extraction methods in its quiver of capabilities: Ultrasonic Cryo Ethanol, CO2, Whistler Technologies Ice Water, Steam Vac Distillation, Hydrocarbon and Rosin Press.
Guests:
Mike West
https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-west-88788133/
Marcus Richardson, AKA Bubble Man
https://www.linkedin.com/in/marcus-richardson-9235a7126/
Embark
https://www.embarkhealthinc.com
FB: https://www.facebook.com/embarkhealthinc/
IG: https://www.instagram.com/embarkhealthinc/
TW: https://twitter.com/embarkhealthinc
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 658 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Embark is an extraction producer servicing the Canadian and Global medical and recreational markets. Providing cannabinoids and terpenes of the highest quality and consistency, while achieving significant production volumes.
It's Embark's mandate to pursue the best production processes throughout our product innovation and development, manufacturing and take to market lifecycles. The result: exceptional commercial and consumer extraction products.
Their approach is to work with growers and suppliers of exceptional quality. Their extraction process involves the removal of undesirable compounds, while preserving the active terpenes and cannabinoids of the original plant.
Embark’s state of the art facility will be able to provide superior purity and exceptional quality with the following extraction methods in its quiver of capabilities: Ultrasonic Cryo Ethanol, CO2, Whistler Technologies Ice Water, Steam Vac Distillation, Hydrocarbon and Rosin Press.
Guests:
Mike West
https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-west-88788133/
Marcus Richardson, AKA Bubble Man
https://www.linkedin.com/in/marcus-richardson-9235a7126/
Embark
https://www.embarkhealthinc.com
FB: https://www.facebook.com/embarkhealthinc/
IG: https://www.instagram.com/embarkhealthinc/
TW: https://twitter.com/embarkhealthinc
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 658 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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