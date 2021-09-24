© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AxeTruth 09/22 Wednesday Chopping Block – Roots – We’re Back To Black
Follow
0
Share
Report
33 views • September 24, 2021
The Border looks like manufactured Shanty town.... Maxine "Gorilla Cookies" Waters is taking us back to Roots comparing the border to slavery. Medical apartheid is implementing the new jim crow discrimination against minorities since they are the most unvaccinated.
1. Gaylord students told to mask up or go home, principle is saying all of these kids will be suspended if they don't put on a mask & they are standing their ground
2. Joy Reid TheReidOut to discuss the disparities in media coverage of missing persons of POC over blond blue eyed white women
3. Gorilla Cookies Maxine Waters comparing the boarder crisis to slavery
4. Gov. Cooper recruiting faith sell out sorry Black Pastors to help COVID vaccination push amongst the blacks
5. Very CRINGE Vaccine promotion by couple of blacks using the song Poison by BBD
6. Fight Breaks Out At New York Restaurant After Hostess Asks For Vaccination Proof
7.Black Lives Matter Is Threatening An ‘Uprising’ Against ‘Racist’ Vaccine Mandates
8.Biden says troops should be dishonorably discharged if they disobey order to get Covid vaccine
9.Vaccine mandate military is a take over of the military to weaken it.
10. Navy Surgeon sounds the alarm on vaccinating the military with this COVID19 vaccine which are causing tumors , myocarditis
11. BREAKING NEWS Project Veritas White Gay FDA Official 'Blow Dart African Americans' & Wants 'Nazi Germany Registry' for Unvaccinated.
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
1. Gaylord students told to mask up or go home, principle is saying all of these kids will be suspended if they don't put on a mask & they are standing their ground
2. Joy Reid TheReidOut to discuss the disparities in media coverage of missing persons of POC over blond blue eyed white women
3. Gorilla Cookies Maxine Waters comparing the boarder crisis to slavery
4. Gov. Cooper recruiting faith sell out sorry Black Pastors to help COVID vaccination push amongst the blacks
5. Very CRINGE Vaccine promotion by couple of blacks using the song Poison by BBD
6. Fight Breaks Out At New York Restaurant After Hostess Asks For Vaccination Proof
7.Black Lives Matter Is Threatening An ‘Uprising’ Against ‘Racist’ Vaccine Mandates
8.Biden says troops should be dishonorably discharged if they disobey order to get Covid vaccine
9.Vaccine mandate military is a take over of the military to weaken it.
10. Navy Surgeon sounds the alarm on vaccinating the military with this COVID19 vaccine which are causing tumors , myocarditis
11. BREAKING NEWS Project Veritas White Gay FDA Official 'Blow Dart African Americans' & Wants 'Nazi Germany Registry' for Unvaccinated.
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.