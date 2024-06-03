Jayson Gaddis: Founder of The Relationship School | Spread Great Ideas Podcast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Please welcome Jayson Gaddis to the show, he is — well — a lot of things.
He’s a father, an entrepreneur, an artist, an author, a public speaker, a human behavior specialist, and most importantly, he’s a relationship expert.
He’s the author of Getting to Zero: How to Work Through Conflict in Your High-Stakes Relationships and is also the founder of The Relationship School.
We’ve known one another for the better part of ten years, and we’re going to talk about his areas of expertise, as well as fatherhood in the digital age.
I hope you enjoy the show!
Favorite Jayson Gaddis Quote
“After a conflict with a spouse, or a kid, or friends. The relationship itself actually gets stronger. It’s the adversity of disagreeing — challenging each other — that builds a stronger foundation.” – Jayson Gaddis
Additional Resources
- JaysonGaddis.com: https://www.jaysongaddis.com/
- Getting to Zero: How to Work Through Conflict in Your High-Stakes Relationships, Jayson Gaddis: https://www.gettingtozerobook.com/
- The Relationship School: https://relationshipschool.com/
- @JaysonGaddis on Youtube
- Jayson Gaddis on Instagram:
/ jaysongaddis
- Jayson Gaddis on Facebook:
/ jaysongaddisfanpage
- Jayson Gaddis on LinkedIn:
/ jaysongaddis
- Jonathan Haidt: The Three Terrible Ideas Weakening Gen Z and Damaging Universities and Democracies Transcript: https://spreadgreatideas.org/resource...
⏰TIMESTAMPS⏰
00:00 - Introduction and Guest Welcome
00:33 - Conflict in Relationships
01:05 - Building Stronger Relationships Through Conflict
02:51 - Adversity and Resilience in Children
04:37 - Understanding the Relationship School
06:00 - Conflict Management in Parenting
09:17 - Challenges and Personal Responsibility
11:38 - Personal Experiences with Conflict
15:06 - The Role of Procedural Memory in Conflict
19:00 - Effective Conflict Resolution Strategies
25:29 - Parenting Styles and Approaches
29:54 - The Anxious Generation and Technology
36:43 - Collective Action and Community Influence
41:16 - The Importance of Secure Attachments
45:53 - Parenting in the Digital Age
55:13 - Social Media and Children's Privacy
1:00:52 - Play-Based Learning and Academic Pressure
1:01:48 - Parental Involvement and Play
#relationshipadvice #parentingtips #conflictresolution