ART BELL - KATHLEEN KEATING [THE WARNING] 02-02-2002

The Best of Art Bell-----------------------The Final Warning: Your survival guide to the new millenniumA world-wide warning is approaching, and you won't be able to escape it. Wherever you are... in a plane, at the office, doing laundry or making love, it will find you. Imagine your worst nightmare, then multiply it exponentially. Welcome to the end-times. Dead ahead, devastating earthquakes, plagues, nuclear holocaust and finally, the Ball of Redemption. God has our number and He's getting ready to dial. Yet, THE FINAL WARNING can prepare you in the final minutes of the era. It is your survival guide, your beacon of hope in the darkness of chaos. The Anti-Christ is looming on the horizon and our lives will never be the same. Which side of the battle will you be on? In THE FINAL WARNING, prophecy, politics and people collide with incredible results. With the use of photographs, government documents, and specific prophecies, this book will demonstrate that we are indeed inseparable from prophetic warnings, political set-ups and ultimately, our final destination -- the gateway to eternity.----------------------America’s Leading Pro-Life Priests Agree That ‘No Catholic Can Vote for Joe Biden’