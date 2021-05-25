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Your face is not a very scary 😂
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25/5/21 G-JMAW (MARTIN-BAKER AIRCRAFT COMPANY) NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOUSE UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7751.
The People Retain Authority over their Government
britishconstitutiongroup.com
It appears that the heads of the Police, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately may still currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, depopulation, track and trace surveillance agendas and AI trans-human GMO Reset and the treacherous EU Military Unification that is being secretly and treasonously pushed through.
COVID-19 Bioweapon,
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
stateofthenation.co/?p=9709
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/im-gonna-die-help-cops-beat-hold-handcuffed-dads-face-in-the-dirt-until-he-dies-lawsuit/
25/5/21 G-JMAW (MARTIN-BAKER AIRCRAFT COMPANY) NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOUSE UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7751.
The People Retain Authority over their Government
britishconstitutiongroup.com
It appears that the heads of the Police, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately may still currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, depopulation, track and trace surveillance agendas and AI trans-human GMO Reset and the treacherous EU Military Unification that is being secretly and treasonously pushed through.
COVID-19 Bioweapon,
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
stateofthenation.co/?p=9709
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/im-gonna-die-help-cops-beat-hold-handcuffed-dads-face-in-the-dirt-until-he-dies-lawsuit/
Keywords
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