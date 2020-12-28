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Words From The Lord: "I Am Outside Of Time"!! (Wow!!! More Confirmation!!) - "I Am Gathering My Chosen"!! - "One Last Time For The Wicked To Repent!!"
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183 views • December 28, 2020
I am outside of Time *Important repost*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2NHdUSEErU
I am Gathering My Chosen **New**
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4U4hjcZ33-4
IN WRITING: I am Gathering My Chosen
https://the-king-is-coming.org/2020/11/27/i-am-gathering-my-chosen/
Ken Peters - I Saw The Tribulation (Cleaned Up Audio & Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yKVq7s9Dyyo
ONE LAST TIME FOR THE WICKED TO REPENT – Hisforgiven1
https://444prophecynews.com/one-last-time-for-the-wicked-to-repent-hisforgiven1/
______________________________________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY & DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2NHdUSEErU
I am Gathering My Chosen **New**
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4U4hjcZ33-4
IN WRITING: I am Gathering My Chosen
https://the-king-is-coming.org/2020/11/27/i-am-gathering-my-chosen/
Ken Peters - I Saw The Tribulation (Cleaned Up Audio & Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yKVq7s9Dyyo
ONE LAST TIME FOR THE WICKED TO REPENT – Hisforgiven1
https://444prophecynews.com/one-last-time-for-the-wicked-to-repent-hisforgiven1/
______________________________________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY & DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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