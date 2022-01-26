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Dr. Jere Rivera-Dugenio, PhD- "Raising Your Oscillation"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
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2 views • January 26, 2022
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream

August 7, 2021 Saturday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Dr. Jere Rivera-Dugenio, Ph.D.

Topic: Raising Your Oscillation
https://www.drdugenioepk.com/
www.therasha.com
www.bioregenesisuniversity.com

Bio:
Jere Rivera-Dugenio, PhD. is an inventor and philanthropist with a doctorate in Natural Medicine from the International Quantum University for Integrative Medicine in Honolulu, Hawaii. Jere specializes in advanced scalar and plasma energy technologies, quantum morphogenetic field physics and the larger paradigm of science known as the 15-Dimensional Unified Field Physics. He has lectured and presented his research findings at Fran Drescher's Health Summit, The Conference on Physics, Chemistry and Biology of Water, The Best Answer for Cancer Conferences and Autism One. Jere is the founder and president of BioRegenesis University, The BioRegenesis Experience and president of The GC Rivera Foundation, a non-profit medical-surgical-autism organization. Jere is also co-owner of Bridgeway Senior Care Center in Bridgewater, NJ.

In 2000, Jere underwent a powerful near-death experience (NDE) that shifted his consciousness from a 3-dimensional to a multidimensional perceptual understanding of First Creation Physics and the formation of morphogenetic scalar fields. Unlike modern day researchers who base their theories on 3- dimensional experiments, during his near- death experience (NDE) Jere experienced the true nature of dark matter, morphogenetic fields, which hold the blueprint upon which units of consciousness create our holographic reality.

Interview Council

Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND
Podcast: INpowered
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth

John Katsavos
Podcast: The Fitness Oracle
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-fitness-oracle/i


Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
https://linktr.ee/GraceAsagra
www.quantumnurse.life

Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path
Keywords
ascensionconsciousnessvibrationdna activationoscillationinscensioneternal lightbioregenesisbase-12 codequantum morphogenetic
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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