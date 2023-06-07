Natalie Winters: The elites have been doing the old Alinsky-style playbook to accuse their enemies of what they're guilty of

https://gettr.com/post/p2j19hg390e

06/04/2023【NFSC 3rd Anniversary 】Natalie Winters (GETTR:@nataliegwinters), co-host & executive editor of Bannon's War Room: The elites have been doing the old Alinsky-style playbook to accuse their enemies of what they're guilty of. They created a whole collusion-conspiracy fantasy, trying to smear American patriots and the New Federal State of China, but that's exactly what they're doing with the Chinese Communist Party. #NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





06/04/2023【新中国联邦三周年】《战斗室》联合主持人、执行编辑娜塔莉·温特斯(GETTR:@nataliegwinters) ： 美国精英阶层通过编造所谓串通、阴谋的谎言，指鹿为马、贼喊捉贼，试图诬蔑美国爱国者和新中国联邦，而恰恰是他们在与中共做这些勾当。 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





