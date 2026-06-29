THE EARTH DESTROYERS WAGE WAR ON THE WAR HORSE- A CONVERSATION WITH MICHAEL- Timeto Openyoureyes

(THIS IS THE 3.0 VERSION, SORRY WE PULLED 1ST VERSION UPLOADED 22/6/26, AND 2ND, HAD SOME CORRECTIONS TO MAKE WITH ONGOING TECH ISSUES.)





U R G E N T : P L E A S E S H A R E T H I S F A R A N D W I D E A S A P F O L K S .





A U S T R A L I A I S U N D E R S I E G E





T H E W O R L D I S W A T C H I N G





THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH.





A MANUFACTURED FAMINE IN PLAIN WORDS. Just like JESUS in KJV Bible WARNS ABOUT in MATTHEW 24.( Please read!!)





THE BIBLICAL EARTH DESTROYERS ARE LITERALLY GOING IN FOR THE K I L L

Peace

Out

KJV

REVELATION 11:18 18 And the nations were angry, and thy wrath is come, and the time of the dead, that they should be judged, and that thou shouldest give reward unto thy servants the prophets, and to the saints, and them that fear thy name, small and great; and shouldest destroy them which destroy the earth.

THANK YOU TO Michael - for your INCREDIBLE CONTRIBUTION, and courageous fight. May JESUS guard you.







Please find Michael's info below:



Timeto Openyoureyes



https://www.facebook.com/timeto.openyoureyes.2025?mibextid=wwXIfr&rdid=om01DCJffXsyHRrP&share_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fshare%2F1HSNiJsXJL%2F%3Fmibextid%3DwwXIfr#

#Savethebrumbies

https://t.me/savethebrumbies



Credit to Michael for his original song in this Documentary - Spiritual Warning - by Michael - Timeto Openyoureyes



HOT OFF THE PRESS... Michael's NEW ORIGINAL SONG published evening 22/6/2026 - Brumbies At Dawn - Stop The Bullets by Michael - by Timeto Openyoureyes INCREDIBLE ANTHEM, INCREDIBLE GOVERNMENT FACE OFF...Luv it Dude...JESUS guard you. Amen. https://www.facebook.com/reel/1033307102477129







Doco Theme music:



Sad & Emotional Instrumental - Snow’s Whispering Elegy, Violin Lament Melody For Soul



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmwMlQaiSJA







Beautiful footage throughout - Brumby Horse Run Wild



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zgv00lndzQ0







KJV



EPHESIANS 6:10-18



10 Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.







11 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.





12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.





13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.





14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;





15 And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace;





16 Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.





17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:





18 Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints;















