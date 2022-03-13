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THE STORY OF RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND THE CAUSE OF THE MILITARY OPERATION (MIRRORED)
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400 views • March 13, 2022
THE STORY OF RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND THE CAUSE OF THE MILITARY OPERATION (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Global Freedom Movement at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/r6Py6BCNmTt4/

The author of this video posted this description on his YouTube channel:
"Big tech has banned media channels of Russia so they can't share the truth to the masses of people around the world and they will soon ban or take down my channel for posting the truth but they can't take down channels of everyone. So share this video as much as possible to your friends and families and colleagues so that everyone can know both sides of the story and decide for themselves. Thank you."

“Ownership of the media is always in the hands of the perpetrators.”
Alexander Solzhenitsyn

Top comment:
Thank you for having the temerity to call out these sociopaths who are pushing these nonstop wars for personal and monetary gain.

Comment on alternative social media regarding the Ukraine-Russian conflict I noticed as I was completing this narrative:

Mike Cantin:
I am well aware you think that everyone but you are dumb. I am also aware of the some of the things you point out. But for me this is simple about the immorality of one country invaded another and killing innocent civilians. It is simply evil and must be stopped.

My reply to him:
And you don't think it is immoral that the United States has invaded umpteen countries over the last 30 years and killed tens of thousands of innocent civilians? Where were your crocodile tears then? Oh, that's right those people were brown people, so their lives don't matter to you? What's up with your selective morality? Where did you acquire that sort of biased morality?

He replied to me: "You are an idiot and are deflecting from the present problem."
Uhhmm, no.
Keywords
censorshipcorruptionrussiaputinukrainebiological weaponswag the doglaboratorieskievzelenskypuppet regimedombass
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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