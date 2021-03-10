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NETANYAHU BOASTING ABOUT UNIT 8200
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263 views • March 10, 2021
Original: https://archive.org/details/netanyahu-boasting-about-unit-8200
Netanyahu bragging about his criminal militaristic spy and hacking network called "Unit 8200"
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Netanyahu bragging about his criminal militaristic spy and hacking network called "Unit 8200"
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