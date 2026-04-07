Slowly killing by micro clotting (in DE)

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It is no good news. Vaccinated people feel bright and breathy. Yet, the feeling is deceptive. Like a ticking bomb, the huge amount of spike protein, which their body has been ordered to produce by the criminal covid jabbing continue to clog their capillaries. As a result, cells, tissues and organs are slowly decaying as they lack more and more the necessary nutrients and oxygen. We are living the most vicious crime against humanity ever.