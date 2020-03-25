Understand Your Power, Do Not Rely on Government to Save You w/ Mercy Project Founder Chris Field

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Mercy Project Founder and thought leader, Chris Field, joins the show to discuss the actions we must take to make the changes in the world we desire. We cannot rely on a government authority or politicians to take care of problems for us, we must solve them ourselves and move humanity forward. You can learn more about Chris Field and purchase his book "Disrupting for Good" @ https://meetchrisfield.com/