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A WARNING LETTER found from FUTURE SOMETHING BIG is about to HAPPEN
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65 views • November 27, 2020
A WARNING LETTER found from FUTURE SOMETHING BIG is about to HAPPEN
Credits , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA1EHjwJ9RN2we7WK3MPiMw
Quote, “I don't recognise any of my emotions any more. There's no such thing as plain joy or grief. It's horror and relief and panic and gratitude all jumbled together.”
― Elizabeth Wein, Code Name Verity
Credits , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA1EHjwJ9RN2we7WK3MPiMw
Quote, “I don't recognise any of my emotions any more. There's no such thing as plain joy or grief. It's horror and relief and panic and gratitude all jumbled together.”
― Elizabeth Wein, Code Name Verity
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