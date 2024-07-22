© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Velvet💕 Cake Recipe❤ Yammy Sweet. #Indulovecooking
***The cake (16cm pan x 3)
butter 120g
oil 30ml
sugar 170g
2 eggs
milk 175ml
vinegar 1 tbsp
1tsp red color
230g all purpose flour (230g is the corect amount, there is a typo in the video)
12g cocoa powder
1 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp baking powder
1/4 tsp salt
***Cream cheese buttercream (both creamcheese and butter need to be at room temperature)
room teperature unsalted butter 300g
room teperature cream cheese 250g
powdered sugar 150g (adjust to your taste)
