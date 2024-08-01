What's Up with Terrance Howard?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
David Nino Rodriguez: "The Capital Shaman joins me to discuss the true physics and mystery of our reality.. We discuss the Joe Rogan/Terrence Howard viral podcast while adding our insight on what broke the internet. We discuss the true role of vibration, frequencies and the dark world of parasitic Archons that are waging war on our soul