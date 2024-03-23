NWO: The true objective of the UN’s Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development goals

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to www.kla.tv, episode 28490





An excellent video from Germany’s KLA.TV, which exposes the true objectives of the United Nations’ Agenda 2030 and their 17 sustainable development goals.





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected]