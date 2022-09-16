Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mr. Miles Guo Accurately Predicts Xi Jinping Will Be Awarded the Order of Supreme Friendship by Uzbekistan
0 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/post/p1lod69df

Mr. Miles Guo was informed through precise intelligence before Xi Jinping’s visit and announced on September 13 that Xi would be awarded the Order of “Supreme Friendship” during his visit to Uzbekistan, and revealed that these “medals” were the result of the painstaking blood and sweat of the Chinese people

Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket