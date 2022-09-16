https://gnews.org/post/p1lod69df
Mr. Miles Guo was informed through precise intelligence before Xi Jinping’s visit and announced on September 13 that Xi would be awarded the Order of “Supreme Friendship” during his visit to Uzbekistan, and revealed that these “medals” were the result of the painstaking blood and sweat of the Chinese people
