NWO: Christine Anderson exposes the lies of the COVID-19 vaccines & corruption in national governments
Published 15 hours ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Understanding the Lies

Christine Anderson is a German politician who is a member of the European Parliament since 2019 and a member of the right-wing German political party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), which is threatened to being eradicated by the German political elite.

Ms. Anderson is exposing the lies and dangers of the COVID-19 bioweapon and the corruption in national governments.

vaccinescorruptionfathergodyeshuason of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthancient of dayscovid-19father of lightschristine andersonanother comforteraholy spiritnational governments

