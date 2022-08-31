The Book of Daniel, Chapters 1-3, KJV, Daniel Interprets a Dream, and Shadrach, Meshach and Abed-Nego in the Fiery Furnance

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The prophet Daniel was taken captive with his fellow Judeans into Babylon under the king Nebuchadnezzar about the 6th century BC. In the first three chapters we see the faithfulness of Daniel, Hananiah, Mishael and Azariah. They wouldn't eat the king's meat that had been sacrificed to idols, Daniel interpreted Nebuchadnezzar's dream which includes prophesy, and Hananiah, Mishael and Azariah refuse to worship the king's golden idol and so are thrown into the fiery furnace for their defiance and survive the ordeal by God's care, protection and presence. Thank you for watching, and God bless you. 735am750am