Quo Vadis





June 23, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for June 22, 2023.





Dear children, I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer for what comes to you.





Pray ye for the Church of My Jesus.





She will be persecuted and many consecrated persons will carry a heavy cross.





The enemies will be hand in hand to persecute and cast out those who love and defend the truth.





Do not retreat.





Whoever is with the Lord will never experience the weight of defeat.





You who are listening to Me: Do not cross your arms.





Pray much before the cross.





The Victory of God will come to the just.





Give Me your hands and I will conduct you to My Son Jesus.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.

Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave the following similar message to Pedro Regis, on March 31, 2020.





Dear children, I invite you to sincere prayer and repentance of your sins.





Be reconciled to God.





This is the time of pain for humanity.





Give me your hands and I will help you.





Do not retreat.





Seek the Lord, for He loves you and awaits you with Open Arms.





You are important for the realization of My Plans.





Open your hearts and accept the Will of God for your lives.





This is a time of the cross for all, but a time of a heavy cross will come for the faithful.





Trust in the Lord.





Your victory is in the Lord.





Do not be discouraged.





Stand firm on the path that I have pointed out to you.





Give the best of yourselves and everything will turn out well.





Onward without fear.





Do not forget: in everything, God first.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.

Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PswdYo8Ic00



