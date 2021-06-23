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NURSE SAYS "WE ARE NOT TELLING PEOPLE ABOUT ADVERSE REACTIONS TO REDUCE VACCINE HESITANCY"
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415 views • June 23, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
I would have said very politely "You stupid bitch, how is that doing NO HARM?". I can see where shingles, blood clots, bells palsy, miscarriages, coma, heart attacks, deaths and everything in between might make someone hesitant. It takes a real worthless human to go along with something like that and actually be stupid enough to admit to it.
I would have said very politely "You stupid bitch, how is that doing NO HARM?". I can see where shingles, blood clots, bells palsy, miscarriages, coma, heart attacks, deaths and everything in between might make someone hesitant. It takes a real worthless human to go along with something like that and actually be stupid enough to admit to it.
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