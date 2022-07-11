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Podcast 2022-28 – Russisches Fernsehen über Botschafter Melnyk und die Lügen der Ukraine
Podcast fuer Deutschland
Podcast fuer Deutschland
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1 view • July 11, 2022

Podcast 2022-28 – Russisches Fernsehen über Botschafter Melnyk und die Lügen der Ukraine

von Thomas Röper

Quelle: https://www.anti-spiegel.ru/2022/das-russische-fernsehen-ueber-botschafter-melnyk-und-die-luegen-der-ukraine/

Buchtipp: Thomas Röper, Abhängig Beschäftigt: https://amzn.to/3RobAE0

Bitte recherchieren sie selbst und glauben nicht, was wir verbreiten!

Um uns (Das Podcast Team) zu Unterstützen können sie etwas über diesen link https://amzn.to/3bzMQDZ

bestellen oder Spenden Sie etwas für das Hosting: .https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=738VQM5DVEG4G

Wir bedanken uns bei allen Hörern des Podcastes für ihre Unterstützung.


Diesen Beitrag ist auf den Kanälen als Video-Podcast:

- BitChute: https://bit.ly/2MrBObD

- bittube: https://bittube.video/c/gfs_krueger_channel/videos

- brighteon: https://bit.ly/2JJ43Sn

- Odysee: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@PodcastDeutschland

- Telegram: https://t.me/PodcastDeutschland

sowie als Audio-Podcast:

- Deezer: http://bit.ly/35ruH6U

- Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2T3vKY2

- iTunes: https://apple.co/2s2sql8

- Stitcher: https://4h.net/RgKEY

- FMPlayer: https://cutt.ly/Stdakav

- Listen Notes: https://lnns.co/9i3x_4azPFm

zu finden und als MP3 zum Download:

https://wy2ade.podcaster.de/download/2022-28_PC_Wir_stimmen_nicht_zu.mp3


Weiterführende Infos zu Deutschland/Germany:

https://www.bundesstaat-deutschland.de/, https://www.ddbnews.org/

sowie zu der Weltanschauungsgemeinschaft: https://www.grosswenea.com/

Webradio: https://www.ddbradio.org/ und für Mobilgeräte: https://www.ddbradio.net

Bitte verbreiten Danke

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podcastukrainedeutsch2022gesprochen
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