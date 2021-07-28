© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Americans Are In An Abusive Relationship With the GOP! Jul 27, 2021
Follow
0
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
22 views • July 28, 2021
Americans Are In An Abusive Relationship With the GOP! Jul 27, 2021
War Room With Owen Shroyer
Maggie Vandenberghe joins Dr. Jane Ruby to talk about a very real subject we must all face. Should we still follow the GOP, and what will come of the Arizona audit? Watch out for fake conservative Kerry Lake! Read her back ground would be another McCain and probably a Democrat in disguise. Do not vote for her for Governor Remember the poem another snake AKA poser, Don't trust the power of five so called conservative help to get you involved either.
Stay at the grass root level get to know your neighbors and inform at that level
https://stoptherinos.com/
WAR ROOM: https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=6100959fcaab3c162c48c9d8
War Room With Owen Shroyer
Maggie Vandenberghe joins Dr. Jane Ruby to talk about a very real subject we must all face. Should we still follow the GOP, and what will come of the Arizona audit? Watch out for fake conservative Kerry Lake! Read her back ground would be another McCain and probably a Democrat in disguise. Do not vote for her for Governor Remember the poem another snake AKA poser, Don't trust the power of five so called conservative help to get you involved either.
Stay at the grass root level get to know your neighbors and inform at that level
https://stoptherinos.com/
WAR ROOM: https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=6100959fcaab3c162c48c9d8
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.