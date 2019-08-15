© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to Do Intermittent Fasting
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • August 15, 2019
Dr. David Jockers and I discuss the benefits of intermittent fasting, one of the latest health trends. Does it work? How does it work?
First, he defines intermittent fasting and tells us about the timeframes that work best for fasting.
Sometimes we confuse hunger and thirst. What role does hydration play?
We explain the top 3 benefits of fasting, what it does to your body and how it helps with specific symptoms like inflammation, insulin resistance, toxicity and blood sugar.
He discusses how to approach intermittent fasting if you have hypoglycemia. Then he explains the effects of autophagy.
Finally, he discusses different ways of eating when you are doing a partial fast.
Become your own health expert by subscribing to my YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwbrSKPyqtgolrRKcrfjRFQ?
Check out Dr. Jockers YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/djockers
Learn from him on functional nutrition: https://drjockers.com/
Learn More Powerful Natural Health Solutions: https://www.naturalhealth365.com/
First, he defines intermittent fasting and tells us about the timeframes that work best for fasting.
Sometimes we confuse hunger and thirst. What role does hydration play?
We explain the top 3 benefits of fasting, what it does to your body and how it helps with specific symptoms like inflammation, insulin resistance, toxicity and blood sugar.
He discusses how to approach intermittent fasting if you have hypoglycemia. Then he explains the effects of autophagy.
Finally, he discusses different ways of eating when you are doing a partial fast.
Become your own health expert by subscribing to my YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwbrSKPyqtgolrRKcrfjRFQ?
Check out Dr. Jockers YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/djockers
Learn from him on functional nutrition: https://drjockers.com/
Learn More Powerful Natural Health Solutions: https://www.naturalhealth365.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.