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Don't conduct experiments on our children Leigh Dundas Orange County Civil opposition
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210 views • April 12, 2021
Don't conduct experiments on our children Orange County Civil opposition
source
Orange County, CA Board of Education Meeting | 4.7.21
Human Rights Attorney from Southern California Leigh Dundas lays it down in 3 1/2 minutes.
source
Orange County, CA Board of Education Meeting | 4.7.21
Human Rights Attorney from Southern California Leigh Dundas lays it down in 3 1/2 minutes.
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