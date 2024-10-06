Netanyahu & Trump Dream 6-10-24@5:35PM Shared 6-12-24

Revelation 22: 20 And he saith unto me, Seal not the sayings of the prophecy of this book: for the time is at hand.

A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ about world leaders Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump.

