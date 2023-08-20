Quo Vadis





August 19, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Valeria Copponi for August 16, 2023.





Please like, comment and subscribe to assist my channel to reach more and more people.





Thank you!





Here are the words of Our Lady to Valeria:





Yesterday you celebrated My Assumption to Heaven, but how many of you came to visit me at My Son's house?





I was waiting for all my children to fill them with thanks but unfortunately the majority of you celebrated with drunkenness of body and spirit.





But how can I still recommend you to the Lord if the majority of you do not even know him?





It is celebrated only in an earthly way and one does not think of heaven even on the day of my Assumption.





Can you tell me how the majority of my children celebrated?





Those who don't believe don't even have to celebrate!





How many of my children will go to hell, in the eternal flames.





Pray dear children for these brothers of yours who will remain for eternity in the great suffering where weeping and gnashing of teeth will be.





Pray a lot, my dearest children, for these brothers of yours who do not realize what awaits them.





My children, I love you so much and I always recommend you to My Son and your Heavenly Father.





I am with you who love Jesus and I promise you that I will not let you perish in the flames of hell.





Thank you my children, keep praying for your non-believing brothers.





Your beloved Mother.





The following message was given by Our Lady to Valeria on August 18, 2021 and is very similar.





Here are the words of Our Lady:





My little children, I your Mother was raised to Heaven with all my angels; I take care of you beside My Son and will rescue you from all evil that will present itself to you, increasingly often.





My children, you know full well that these times* through which you are living will be [your] last on earth and that the Evil One is conquering many souls that are distant from God.





You, however, should not fear, as every adversity that will come your way will be mitigated by our presence with each one of you.





Fight with open and sincere hearts; you will have the final victory, the most important one for your eternal salvation.





You will not have to struggle in order to win the world but in order to return to your Father’s House, the holy dwelling.





Continue praying without ceasing and not even the Devil will be able to win against you.





I, who am your Mother, will fight against your enemy until the last one of you overcomes the greatest obstacle, meaning final temptation.





Always seek the truth; do not betray the law of God out of convenience or in order be among the strongest on earth, as the Divine laws will have no losers, only winners.





Pious souls, continue on your way, always and only obeying Jesus the Christ, Son of God.





Surrender with joy to your heavenly parents and you will not be disappointed.





I love you and will console you at every difficult moment that you will have to face; pray for the consecrated so that they would not fall short of their vows.





Pray for your non-believing brothers and sisters, helping them, standing by them in times of difficulty.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1BpL5jbWkQ



