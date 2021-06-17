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Cite Your Sources or GTFO with Special Guest L from SomeBitchToldMe.com
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20 views • June 17, 2021
Tracy Connors and Peter Duke are joined by L to talk about her new website (somebitchtoldme.com) and her extensive exposé on Andrew Cuomo and the trail of corruption associated with the 2020 scamdemic. Follow L on Twitter @LHatesYouALot and @somebitchiknow on Gab, Parler, Instagram and Telegram.
Check out L's new site: www.somebitchtoldme.com
We recorded an extra half hour after the show with L today where we talked more about her forthcoming Cuomo stories, so claim your backstage pass to The Reality OS Locals community and watch it today! https://therealityos.locals.com/support/promo/BACKSTAGE
Let's Keep the Comment Section Going on our Telegram: https://t.me/therealityos
Check out L's new site: www.somebitchtoldme.com
We recorded an extra half hour after the show with L today where we talked more about her forthcoming Cuomo stories, so claim your backstage pass to The Reality OS Locals community and watch it today! https://therealityos.locals.com/support/promo/BACKSTAGE
Let's Keep the Comment Section Going on our Telegram: https://t.me/therealityos
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