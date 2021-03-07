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A NEW PARADIGM
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20 views • March 07, 2021
We are in a period of transformation. It is a period of great change between the last cycle of perception and a new cycle of higher learning, called a conceptual learning cycle. It is a period of time where our belief systems are being challenged to make way for a more complete truth. By shining the light onto the darkest aspects of our society, by ostracizing those who have committed crimes against humanity, we are able to shift to a new paradigm and change the conditions that exist today.
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