InfoWars - Persecuted Top Brazilian Journalist Says The Tyrants Are Losing; Allen Dos Santos - 4-29-2024
Published 15 hours ago

Allan Dos Santos joins Alex Jones live to break down how Brazil's Supreme Court tyrants are losing the hearts and minds of the Brazilian people as they wage a war against Elon Musk and X.

alex jonesinfowarselon muskbrazilallan dos santos

