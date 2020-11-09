An absolute masterclass when dealing with the Police in Liverpool

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No consent or acquiescence to their fraudulent legal statutes.
A no consent discussion. Refusing joinder and 'not standing under' the legalese of the Police trying to close the guys business. He refused to 'understand' the officer.
Very important concept in law of 'not standing under' the officer. Therefore, the officer cannot deal with the business owner under legal statutes - only common law.
No crime has been detected and no victim of crime has been identified. Thus rendering the officer virtually powerless in this encounter.
Moreover, the business owner did not breach the legal minefield of 'controversy' which could have formed a 'joinder'. He refused the officers 'helpful' offer. The officer asked if he would like to ask him anything. Response being "no thank you". This could have instigated a verbal contract.
Despite being cautioned twice a Fix penalty couldn't be issued and the officers had to leave with their tails between their legs.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ktYH6wlOzzc
UK News In Pictures
Additional Info Aangirfan