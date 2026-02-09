00:00 The drones of the 11th Army Corps of the Sever Group of Forces shot down reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkov region.

00:12 FPV drones of the Zapad Group of Forces eliminated several enemy high-altitude reconnaissance UAVs in Kupyansk direction.

00:25 A Molniya-2 UAV of the 1st Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade (Tsentr Group of Forces) hit an enemy stronghold in Krasnoarmeysk direction.

00:46 Vostok Group's Molniya-2 UAV operators engaged an AFU UAV command post in Dnepropetrovsk region.

01:20 Yug Group's UAV teams hit enemy reconnaissance drones.

01:29 Drone pilots (42nd Guards Motorised Rifle Division, 58th Guards Combined Arms Army, Dnepr Group of Forces) burned down AFU hardware near Orekhov in Zaporozhye region.

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of February 9, 2026

▪️ In the Belgorod region - a humanitarian catastrophe ("Civil Defense. Encyclopedic Dictionary" of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, Moscow, 2019. (https://dsgeolog.klgd.prosadiki.ru/media/2023/06/08/1280344204/E_nciklopedicheskij_slovar_GO_2_compressed.pdf)) due to constant attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on energy facilities in the region, the frequency of which precludes the possibility of their rapid restoration. It was decided to drain water from the batteries to prevent their rupture in the cold. Previously equipped heating points are working, and the regional authorities are in contact with the federal center. A set of measures from the fall, when it became clear that the region's energy would be destroyed, allowed to prepare for the introduction of emergency measures. The Armed Forces of Ukraine first deliberately discharge our "Pantsirs" with strikes on civilian houses, after which they fire from American HIMARS at energy facilities. The "Anchorage Spirit" is not felt at all in the cold.

▪️ At night, our forces hit the Dnepropetrovsk and Odessa regions, in Odessa, port and gas distribution infrastructure were hit, and the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's air defense led to the destruction of civilian objects. In addition, missile weapons were used to hit the airfield in Vasilkove, Kiev region. The Western press complains about a systematic shortage of missiles for "Patriots" in January to repel attacks on energy infrastructure.

▪️ UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were shot down over the Tula and Kursk regions. During the day, sirens sounded in the Krasnodar region.

▪️ In the Bryansk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the settlements of Krapivna in the Klimovsky district, AP Holding "Miratorg", an employee of the enterprise was injured, as well as the settlement of Ponurovka in the Starodubsky district, a civilian was injured.

▪️ At the junction of the border sections of the Kursk and Bryansk regions, the GRU "North" took another village - Sidorovka in the Glukhovsky district of the Sumy region. Earlier, there too, our forces crossed the border and created problems for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Belaya Berez and Komarovka. Southeast, battles for Miropolye have begun, the enemy is counterattacking.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the advance of the GRU "North" is characterized by tens/hundreds of meters per day, so fierce are the battles, although our aviation and "Sunburns" are working daily.

▪️ On the Konstantinovsk direction, the enemy admits our advance from the southwest (north of Yablonovka).

▪️ In the eastern part of the Zaporozhye region - constant counterattacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the directions: Ternovato - Pervomayskoe (May Day) and Velikomikhailovka - Berezovoe, the enemy's armored vehicles are constantly on fire.

▪️ In the Kherson region, it was reported about the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a market in Kakhovka, two men and a woman were injured.

The summary was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)