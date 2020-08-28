Who was behind the Beirut Nuclear Explosion?

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Dissecting the Beirut coverup: Ammonium nitrate not explosive and Lebanon was nuked before (hacked/erased/restored):
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2020/08/27/dissecting-the-beirut-coverup-ammonium-nitrate-not-explosive-and-lebanon-was-nuked-before/
Cockup of the Century: FBI set to name ‘Eye Irritant’ lawn fertilizer as Beirut Bomb material (an intel drop):
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2020/08/24/cockup-of-the-century-fbi-set-to-name-eye-irritant-lawn-fertilizer-as-beirut-bomb-material-an-intel-drop/
Updated: Israel hits Beirut with nuclear missile, Trump and Lebanese Govt. confirm:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2020/08/26/breaking-israel-nukes-beirut/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tDCG8Lk3wgQ
Leeland Jones YT Channel