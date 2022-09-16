Jim Lee Hacks Ba'al Busters with JoshWho

For all things Jim Lee and Climateviewer go to: https://connect.climateviewer.com

Support Jim here https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer

Jim Lee of the Climateviewer.com talked with JoshWho and myself about geoengineering, Chernobyl, Cloud seeding, man made climate manipulation, ship tracks, environmental toxins, Fukushima, Computers, hacking, and a lot more. You have to hear this one! Jim has been a regular guest on the Quite Frankly Show, FreemanTV and is the host of his own YouTube channel found by searching his name, "Jim Lee."

VISIT https://GiveSendGo.com/BaalBusters and HELP Defend Your Right to TRUTH. Support Independent Media! Help build the Baal Busters Network. You can be part of it!!!!

https://www.tipeeestream.com/baal-busters/donation

or https://paypal.me/BaalBusters Support Those Whom Support Freedom

BA'AL BUSTERS shirts and merch https://my-store-c960b1.creator-spring.com/

Get Expert Advice from Dr Glidden on Naturopathic Remedies

https://riseupintohealth.com/?via=baalbusters

ADD My FREE RokuTV Baal Busters Channel here:

https://channelstore.roku.com/details/a44cff88b32c2fcc7e090320c66c4d09/baal-busters-broadcast

Join WCAJI Here: https://t.me/WCAJI

https://www.spreaker.com/show/baal-busters-podcast.

https://tunein.com/radio/JoshWho-Talk-Radio-s265808/

Want me to Read your comment on air? Go here: Join the Telegram: t.me/BaalBustersStudios

Subscribe to the Main Baal Busters here:

https://BaalBuster.joshwhotv.com