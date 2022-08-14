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Back to the Book of Acts Part 43: Caving In to Church Politics
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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The physician Luke was one of Paul’s closest friends. There is no doubt that he loved Paul and was also zealous about the Gospel. But Luke was an honest man and recorded each event just like it happened even if it revealed flaws in the people involved.

In this twenty-first chapter, Paul repeatedly rejected warnings from the Holy Spirit and refused to heed the advice from his closest friends about going to Jerusalem. The result was that his mission trip ended in disaster when he went back to the traditions of Judaism. God’s judgment upon Paul was swift and every believer in Christ should search their heart and not repeat his mistake.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1167.pdf

Back to the Book of Acts (BBA) Part 43: Caving In to Church Politics

RLJ-1167 -- JANUARY 4, 2009

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