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Final, irrefutable proof that the Covid-19 pandemic never existed
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91 views • April 22, 2021
Vernon Coleman, April 19, 2021
In an astonishing 12 minute video Dr Vernon Coleman uses the UK Government's own statistics to prove conclusively that there was never a pandemic and that covid 19 is no more dangerous than the annual flu.
In recent months, Dr Coleman's videos have been heavily targeted by paid trolls who were spreading lies, libels and misinformation. Sadly, this is why Dr Coleman has had to disable comments. He apologises and says that he misses all your kind and encouraging comments.
For more unbiased information, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
For details of Dr Coleman's new book, Endgame, please click on the following link https://www.amazon.co.uk/Endgame-Hidden-Agenda-Vernon-Coleman/dp/B08Z5LSKVH/
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/JmPw8cUxQG1w7NP
In an astonishing 12 minute video Dr Vernon Coleman uses the UK Government's own statistics to prove conclusively that there was never a pandemic and that covid 19 is no more dangerous than the annual flu.
In recent months, Dr Coleman's videos have been heavily targeted by paid trolls who were spreading lies, libels and misinformation. Sadly, this is why Dr Coleman has had to disable comments. He apologises and says that he misses all your kind and encouraging comments.
For more unbiased information, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
For details of Dr Coleman's new book, Endgame, please click on the following link https://www.amazon.co.uk/Endgame-Hidden-Agenda-Vernon-Coleman/dp/B08Z5LSKVH/
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/JmPw8cUxQG1w7NP
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