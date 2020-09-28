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Shark Extinction? Media Vaccine Propaganda Jumps the Shark
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27 views • September 28, 2020
Will a vaccine adjuvant made from sharks threaten the shark population? There’s a subtle subtext to the media story in the same vein as the fake stories about people volunteering to take the vaccine and be exposed to COVID
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
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The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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